Aldelo Announces Restaurant Coursing Solution for Aldelo Express Users
Leading Digital Restaurant POS Technology Enhances Table Service Experiences
Pleasanton, CA, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express POS restaurant technology platform that includes a native suite of merchant-facing and customer-facing iOS and Android point of sale solutions, recently announced the release of a powerful and flexible restaurant Coursing solution now available for the Aldelo Express POS platform. The new solution is built to enhance a restaurant’s table services by coordinating wait staff and kitchen staff with clear communication and effective control of meal pacing.
The Aldelo Express Coursing solution supports up to 10 courses per meal, with custom names for each course, and the option to auto-fire courses after an order is placed. Coursing menu items, including appetizers, entrees, and drinks, can be set ahead of time in the restaurant’s back-office, or assigned “on-the-spot” from the point of sale. The new solution also supports coursing by seat, to accommodate a customer’s unique meal pacing.
Basic coursing solutions typically differentiate each course by a line printed or physically drawn across kitchen tickets. The Aldelo Express Coursing solution is more effective and technologically advanced, utilizing kitchen printers to clearly display individual courses and streamline kitchen operations.
“Aldelo provides restaurant owners a path to simplicity while employing powerful underlying tier-one POS technology,” said Jerry Wilson, V.P. of Partner Solutions with Aldelo, L.P., “With a new coursing solution, combined with split item and split guest check features, Aldelo Express enables full service and fine dining establishments to expertly manage enhanced dining experiences promoting great food and superior customer service.”
Merchants that use ultra-competitive Aldelo Pay and approved Aldelo partner merchant services receive at ZERO additional cost Aldelo Express Cloud POS, a centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform, and the Masa+ suite of online solutions, including QR code ordering and digital payments.
Contact
Aldelo, L.P.Contact
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.Aldelo.com
Also, management@Aldelo.com
