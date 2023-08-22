Debbie G. Kenney’s Newly Released "Angels Unawares" is a Touching Story of Unexpected Friendships That Draws from an Innate Faith in God’s Messengers
“Angels Unawares,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debbie G. Kenney, is an emotionally charged story of a young girl’s impactful lesson on the Golden Rule.
Kathleen, GA, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Angels Unawares”: an important lesson of faith, kindness, and friendship. “Angels Unawares” is the creation of published author Debbie G. Kenney, a dedicated wife and mother of three who was born and raised in Mississippi.
Kenney shares, “It was after the death of my grandmother in 2007 that God literally downloaded the words to this beautiful story to me in a dream. The character Mary Frank is based in part upon the likeness of my grandmother Mary Frances, affectionately called Mama Frank by her grandkids. Often, she would say to us, 'Treat others like you want to be treated because, you never know, they could just be an angel unaware.'
“An angel could be the cashier at your local store, your substitute teacher, or that new student at your school.
“May this book make you aware of the angels that could be in your life, and may you always be like an angel in someone’s life, too, treating others like you would like them to treat you.
“Golden Rule: 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you' (Luke 6:31, Words of Jesus Christ).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie G. Kenney’s new book pairs delightfully crafted illustrations with a touching lesson on the importance of treating others well.
Consumers can purchase “Angels Unawares” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels Unawares,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kenney shares, “It was after the death of my grandmother in 2007 that God literally downloaded the words to this beautiful story to me in a dream. The character Mary Frank is based in part upon the likeness of my grandmother Mary Frances, affectionately called Mama Frank by her grandkids. Often, she would say to us, 'Treat others like you want to be treated because, you never know, they could just be an angel unaware.'
“An angel could be the cashier at your local store, your substitute teacher, or that new student at your school.
“May this book make you aware of the angels that could be in your life, and may you always be like an angel in someone’s life, too, treating others like you would like them to treat you.
“Golden Rule: 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you' (Luke 6:31, Words of Jesus Christ).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie G. Kenney’s new book pairs delightfully crafted illustrations with a touching lesson on the importance of treating others well.
Consumers can purchase “Angels Unawares” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels Unawares,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories