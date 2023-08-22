Brenda Lineberger’s Newly Released "Poems, Prayers, and Praises: From the Broken to the Broken" is a Heartfelt Collection of Writings Meant to Uplift
“Poems, Prayers, and Praises: From the Broken to the Broken,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Lineberger, is a compassionate arrangement of emotionally and spiritually charged messages of faith.
Mooresville, NC, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Poems, Prayers, and Praises: From the Broken to the Broken”: a poignant anthology that will inspire and encourage. “Poems, Prayers, and Praises: From the Broken to the Broken” is the creation of published author Brenda Lineberger, who lives in the town of Mooresville, North Carolina, near Charlotte. She enjoys gardening and spending time with her two grown children and grandkids. She lives with a sweet Great Dane named Zeus, also called a country gentleman, and a somewhat grumpy little green parrot named Scooby.
Lineberger shares, “Brenda is convinced that when we are saved and rescued from sin, we are commissioned to help others who are lost, struggling, and seeking answers to life’s pain and confusion. These little poems, prayers, or praises are the conversations she has had with our Savior, Jesus Christ. Her heart believes every testimony turns into a ray of light for those in darkness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Lineberger’s new book will touch readers in need of a comforting message of faith during a challenging time.
Consumers can purchase “Poems, Prayers, and Praises: From the Broken to the Broken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems, Prayers, and Praises: From the Broken to the Broken,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
