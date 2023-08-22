Sherry and Bubba Haffield’s Newly Released "When I Was… at Home" is a Charming Narrative That Explores the Differences Between Family Homes
“When I Was… at Home,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Sherry and Bubba Haffield, encourages readers to think about the things that make their homes unique, and the faith shared across many homes.
Vero Beach, FL, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When I Was… at Home”: a vibrant early reader that promotes discussion and spiritual education. “When I Was… at Home” is the creation of published authors Sherry and Bubba Haffield, who have five children, fourteen grandchildren, and a growing group of great-grandchildren. They enjoyed raising their children in a rural setting with many farm animals. Sherry and Bubba have never been empty nesters; however, their two oldest and two youngest children have families of their own. Their middle child is special, and she is their “get to keep” child. Both are retired, but never retired with an abundance of grandchildren surrounding them.
Sherry and Bubba Haffield share, “Children Jon and Joan grow up in different parts of the United States. Jon and Joan share with the reader what it is like growing up in their homes. Regardless of how alike or different they are, there is one thing certain: Jesus is the light of the world, and He wants us to be lights too. Jon and Joan encourage us to be lights even when things are difficult. Children can learn the words to 'This Little Light of Mine.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry and Bubba Haffield’s new book is the entertaining second installment to the “Jon and Joan” series.
Readers will discover an enjoyable narrative paired with whimsical illustrations crafted by Barbara Yandell Carter.
Consumers can purchase “When I Was… at Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When I Was… at Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
