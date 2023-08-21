Dora Imas’s New Book, "Daniel Makes a Good Friend," Centers Around Young Daniel, Who Forms a Bond with a Street Cat Named Sunny and Vows to Help Her No Matter What
Niles, IL, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dora Imas has completed her most recent book, “Daniel Makes a Good Friend”: an adorable story of a kindhearted boy who does his best to help a new friend named Sunny he finds living on the streets. After showing her as much kindness and generosity as he can, Sunny returns his kindness and helps to save his family.
Originally from Moldova, author Dora Imas grew up in a Jewish family at a time when most adults were poorly educated and many were illiterate, and she became the first in her family to finish high school and study economics at a university in St. Petersburg. After immigrating to the United States in the 1990s while in her forties, the author reinvented herself and became a computer scientist. Currently, she lives in Chicago with her husband and enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren.
“Daniel has everything: books, toys, food, a beautiful family,” writes Imas. “One day he saw a cat outside, she was skinny and seemed hungry and lost. Daniel felt very sorry for this cat, he started thinking how he could help. The cat’s name was Sunny. Daniel shared his food with her, and when the weather got cold, he wanted to invite her into his house. One day, Sunny did something to repay Daniel and his family for all their kindness.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dora Imas’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to incorporate lessons from all aspects of her background—Jewish, Russian, and American—into creating books for children and their parents that encourage them to help others. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Imas’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Daniel Makes a Good Friend” and want to revisit this heartwarming and exciting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Daniel Makes a Good Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
