Jorge E. Ponce’s New Book, "Examining the Past to Understand the Present," Follows the Author's Journey as a Cuban-American Refugee and a Convert to the Republican Party
Trinity, FL, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jorge E. Ponce, a Cuban American who came to the United States with his family as political refugees via the Freedom Flights in 1966, has completed his most recent book, “Examining the Past to Understand the Present: The Journey of a Cuban-American Refugee and What Led to His Conversion from Democrat to Republican”: a powerful memoir that follows the author through his immigration to America as a political refugee, and his eventual turn to the political right after years of disappointment from Democrats and witnessing the dangers of communism.
Born in Havana, Cuba, author Jorge E. Ponce grew up in Arlington, Virginia, and retired to the Sunshine State of Florida. He has used his pen prolifically to write his views about issues that needed to be aired so that others in the media and diverse communities got the other side of the story. The author’s letters to the editor have been published frequently in the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Tampa Bay Times. Ponce has worked for the Federal Government for his entire professional career and has received multiple awards for his civil rights work. Now that he's enjoying his retirement, he considers himself lucky to be able to write about topics that move his soul.
“This book will be helpful to those who have made the decision to leave their homeland,” writes Ponce. “It will not be an easy transition at first. The younger you are when you become an immigrant or a refugee, the better you will be able to adapt to a different culture and language. But if you take my story as an example, the struggles will be well worth it. You will become a better person with a stronger focus on reaching the higher pinnacles of success.”
Ponce continues, “This book will also be helpful to politicians who wonder how to get a big chunk of the Hispanic vote on their side, as well as those who wonder how they lost it. It will be an eye-opener to those who can’t figure out why it’s so difficult to get Cuban Americans to vote for Democrats. Past experience living an arduous life under a Communist regime leaves indelible scars about the Left that can never be erased.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jorge E. Ponce’s book brings the author’s challenges, disappointments, and victories that destiny threw in his path to the forefront, revealing all the events that shaped him and his views on the nation’s political climate. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Ponce provides answers to the ultimate questions of why the recent exodus of Hispanics to the Republican Party has taken place and the urgent need to keep this group in their tent to win future elections.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Examining the Past to Understand the Present: The Journey of a Cuban-American Refugee and What Led to His Conversion from Democrat to Republican” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
