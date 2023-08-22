Carrie Rickert’s New Book, "Trauma is a Catalyst," is the Story of Carrie’s Journey of Change After a Traumatic, Life-Altering Accident
New York, NY, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carrie Rickert, business and trauma coach, and creator and host of the podcast, “Transformational Trauma and Healing,” completed her most recent book, “Trauma is a Catalyst”: a compelling autobiographical account of the trials Carrie faced during her life, and how her hope and perseverance helped her to survive a terrible accident that left her with a new direction and outlook.
“My life completely blew up when I was thirty-seven,” writes Carrie. “To be honest, my life had been in the process of blowing up since before my daughter was born. I had just been making myself so busy that I refused to acknowledge it or do anything about it. And then I went into a full-on landslide.
“Technically, I was still thirty-six when I asked my husband of almost ten years for a divorce. That was in May. We had been struggling for years (or to be more exact, I had been struggling for years), and so I did it.”
Carrie continues, “If that was not enough change and upheaval, it was about to get worse. I was about to have to literally fight for my life. On October 11, 2013, I was involved in a car accident. I was traveling with my friend and coworker, Emily, to a work event. Evidently it was pouring rain (I don’t remember any of this). Also evidently, when I exited from I-95 onto Route 100, I ended up hydroplaning into the back of a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder (because of lack of visibility). I do not recommend that anyone do this—it does not turn out well.
“Now I’ve provided you with some context for the rest of the book. My life was a shit show, and then I almost killed myself. I promise it ends well (or doesn’t end, which is really positive).”
Published by Fulton Books, Carrie Rickert’s book is a poignant story of how Carrie’s life-threatening accident brought about powerful physical, emotional, and spiritual change within her life. Through recounting the trials and tribulations she faced, Carrie uses the perfect blend of humor and sincerity to share a story of hope and possibility. She connects with readers facing their own struggles in life in order to encourage them to embrace the fight to become something new.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trauma is a Catalyst” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“My life completely blew up when I was thirty-seven,” writes Carrie. “To be honest, my life had been in the process of blowing up since before my daughter was born. I had just been making myself so busy that I refused to acknowledge it or do anything about it. And then I went into a full-on landslide.
“Technically, I was still thirty-six when I asked my husband of almost ten years for a divorce. That was in May. We had been struggling for years (or to be more exact, I had been struggling for years), and so I did it.”
Carrie continues, “If that was not enough change and upheaval, it was about to get worse. I was about to have to literally fight for my life. On October 11, 2013, I was involved in a car accident. I was traveling with my friend and coworker, Emily, to a work event. Evidently it was pouring rain (I don’t remember any of this). Also evidently, when I exited from I-95 onto Route 100, I ended up hydroplaning into the back of a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder (because of lack of visibility). I do not recommend that anyone do this—it does not turn out well.
“Now I’ve provided you with some context for the rest of the book. My life was a shit show, and then I almost killed myself. I promise it ends well (or doesn’t end, which is really positive).”
Published by Fulton Books, Carrie Rickert’s book is a poignant story of how Carrie’s life-threatening accident brought about powerful physical, emotional, and spiritual change within her life. Through recounting the trials and tribulations she faced, Carrie uses the perfect blend of humor and sincerity to share a story of hope and possibility. She connects with readers facing their own struggles in life in order to encourage them to embrace the fight to become something new.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trauma is a Catalyst” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories