Jan Sherman’s New Book, "Bee Good (and Love Others)," Follows a Young Boy Who Learns to Love and Accept His Younger Sister After Years of Not Being Kind to Her
Phoenix, AZ, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jan Sherman, a children’s book author who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, with her husband and two spoiled Yorkies, has completed her most recent book, “Bee Good (and Love Others)”: a delightful tale that follows a young boy who is mean to his younger sister, but with the help of a special friends, learns to be kind towards her and show her the love that all siblings deserve.
“Jimmy’s life was exciting until the day his parents brought home his baby sister, JoJo. Jimmy wanted a brother, not a sister!” writes Jan. “Jimmy was not a good boy, and for years, he didn’t show love to his sister. What happened next will shock you.”
“Find out how Brandon the Bee convinced Jimmy to be a good boy and love others, especially his sister.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jan Sherman’s book is the fourth entry in the author’s Brandon the Bee series, which are designed to share simple life lessons that readers of all ages can enjoy. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, Sherman delivers a powerful message on the importance of kindness, and showing others respect no matter what.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bee Good (and Love Others)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
