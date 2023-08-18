Author Cynthia Jones’s New Book, "Life without Walls," Documents How the Author Lifted Herself Out of the Darkness in Her Life with the Help of the Lord

Recent release “Life without Walls,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Jones, is a beautiful, faith-based memoir that chronicles the insurmountable odds the author was forced to overcome, including being emotionally manipulated by fake friends and abused by her husband. Through God, Jones realized her self-worth and worked to build a life free of abuse and hate.