Author Cynthia Jones’s New Book, "Life without Walls," Documents How the Author Lifted Herself Out of the Darkness in Her Life with the Help of the Lord
Recent release “Life without Walls,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Jones, is a beautiful, faith-based memoir that chronicles the insurmountable odds the author was forced to overcome, including being emotionally manipulated by fake friends and abused by her husband. Through God, Jones realized her self-worth and worked to build a life free of abuse and hate.
Opelika, AL, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Jones has completed her new book, “Life without Walls”: a gripping and profound memoir that details how the author faced her life’s greatest challenges through never giving up on her faith in the Lord and learning to understand her worth despite the physical and emotional abuse her husband put her through.
As a little girl, author Cynthia Jones had dreams of becoming someone bigger than life, not settling for what life was throwing at her, always aspiring to become the person that she dreamed of becoming. Ambitious, loyal, kind, and compassionate, the author became a successful land, home, and business owner. Being a survivor of domestic violence gave her the strength to grab a hold of her dream and make it become reality because the abuse made her realize if she can survive that, she can accomplish anything.
“Life without walls to me is life being preplanned, and we have a path to walk, so when we walk off that plan, the path becomes discomposed,” writes Jones. “Uncertainty, dismay, and confusion come our way. Regardless of your circumstances or situation, prayer, determination, and having faith in your own capabilities can change the outcome.
“I never stopped believing in my God, and I never gave up no matter what people said about me or to me. I never had the support of my family. It would have meant the world to me to know that someone cared about what was happening to me. Instead, I had to rely on fake friends and associates for self-confirmation, not knowing that I didn’t need anyone to confirm what I already felt in my heart. After being physically and mentally abused by my husband, I had to dig deep down inside my soul to build up the courage to become independent of the power that I had given him for him to control my life.
“Love does not scare you for life. Love does not take your self-esteem and belittle you as a person. I had to look in the mirror, at myself and my kids, and say ‘You matter, you’ve got so much to live for,’ and muster up the courage to leave. Neither my childhood, past relationships, disappointments, failed marriages, abuse, nor life without walls can stop me from accomplishing my dreams.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cynthia Jones’s compelling tale is a stirring testimonial of the incredible power that God can have over one’s life, and a strong reminder that the Lord never leaves behind his faithful children to face the hardships of life alone. Through sharing her story, Jones hopes to uplift readers who may be facing the same situations she once endured and encourage them to seek out God and forge a strong connection with him to find the strength and courage to build a life they deserve.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Life without Walls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
