Author Khalid Shiekh’s New Book, “If You Build It, They Will Excell,” is a Guide to Aid Today’s Hospitality Service Managers
Recent release “If You Build It, They Will Excell,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Khalid Shiekh, is a guide to help turn hospitality service managers into accomplished leaders and build their work place culture.
Las Vegas, NV, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Khalid Shiekh, a leader in two of the world’s most successful service companies for a total of 36 years, has completed his new book, “If You Build It, They Will Excell”: an educational book that seeks to use the author’s vast knowledge of the industry to help new leaders build up their own skills and those of their employees to provide an ample environment for success.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Khalid Shiekh’s informative guide helps readers to understand not only how to become a leader, but the benefits that it has on the individual and those around them, showcasing how connected everything is in the workplace environment because when one person excels, the door opens for everyone to excel.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "If You Build It, They Will Excell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each If You Build It, They Will Excell produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All If You Build It, They Will Excells are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
