Author Richard Lane’s New Book, "Declaration of Independence of the People of God," Discusses How Modern Religions Have Misled Their Followers and the Lord
Recent release “Declaration of Independence of the People of God: Yeshua Ha-Mashiach, Check Mate,” from Covenant Books author Richard Lane, is an eye-opening journey through the dogmas of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, and how each of these Abrahamic religions have moved away from God's intended teachings and Scriptures, causing unneeded division and confusion amongst the Lord's children.
Altus, OK, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Lane, author of “Book of Deliverance,” which he wrote in the Spirit and was made for proper spiritual warfare at every level, has completed his new book, “Declaration of Independence of the People of God: Yeshua Ha-Mashiach, Check Mate”: a thought-provoking look at the main three Abrahamic religions and their similarities, while also examining how they have all changed from God’s original intentions and teachings.
Born and raised in Christianity through Catholicism, Protestantism, and through nondenominationalism, it wasn’t until much later that author Richard Land realized that he felt he didn’t belong to any of these. He departed from mainstream “Christianity” in 2009, in which he wanted nothing to do with God or “Christianity.” However, the author became inspired to return to religion after experiencing a dream in which Yeshua spoke with him and showed him the different religious beliefs he must experience in order to show the broken kingdom of Lucifer. Yeshua commissioned Richard to search out the Scriptures to find what Judaism, Christianity, and Islam had in common with the Scriptures and what was different and what needed to be done. In 2009, Richard started to do scriptural research and looked into his experiences in Christianity and how far Judaism, Christianity, and Islam had strayed from not only the Scriptures but also from God. In his spare time, the author can be found bicycling, drawing, preaching, and devil hunting, and of course, he also continues to write and type for other future projects.
“In a time when the people are separated by theology, philosophy, divisions, and schisms of different doctrines, tongues, interpretations, and religions, which is the right one and which is the wrong one?” ponders Lane. “How do they know they're going the right way and how do they know they are not themselves being deceived? When it is easier to lead others astray than to preach and teach the Gospel, it becomes harder to convince the people of uncorrupt, unwatered-down, unsugarcoated Scripture truth as it is written, ‘there will be a time when sound doctrine will not be tolerated (2 Tim. 4:3).’
“For far too long have we become engrossed in what other people say is or is not the truth. For far too long have people become in bondage with specific beliefs and religious systems that are doomed to fail, fall, and falter. Unfortunately, just as God had to be patient for the wickedness of Lucifer to be fully revealed and evidence seen before God could expel Satan to the earth, God had to let the works of Satan in the guise of religions to be fully manifested for it to be realized exactly what he has done. Many see the puzzle pieces (as it is shown in this book), but only a few see the big picture. Take it out of the frame and it falls apart. Just as it is written, a kingdom divided against itself cannot stand. Judgment has sat; therefore, it has hereby officially fallen into pieces.
“Many ministers, prophets, and others have spoken of and prophesied of a change that God is bringing to the church worldwide, and that something big by God is coming. Many wished to see it during their time, and many hoped to see it during their life. That time has now come, and it has already begun. Here is the sentence of God: The kingdom, the dominion, and the greatness of the kingdom of God on earth is taken away from the little king in the physical and from Satan in the spiritual and is given to the people of the Most High, the only Holy Father Yehovah and Yeshua the High Priest, the Head of the whole Church of the Living God worldwide.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Lane’s new book is a poignant look at the faults of modern religions, and how each one has misconstrued God’s words to fit their leader’s own personal agendas. By sifting through each religion’s faults and strengths, Lane draws upon years of research and personal experience to present how each of these religions have failed God’s messages, and how their follows can get back on track to experience their Heavenly Father’s divine grace and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Declaration of Independence of the People of God: Yeshua Ha-Mashiach, Check Mate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
