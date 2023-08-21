Author Robert Arthur Hansen, DMin’s New Book, "Spiritually Revitalizing Your Community of Faith through Prayer," Reveals How a Congregation Must Look Inward to Expand
Recent release “Spiritually Revitalizing Your Community of Faith through Prayer,” from Covenant Books author Robert Arthur Hansen, DMin, takes a look at how a spiritual intervention helped a Presbyterian congregation in 1980s Central New York grow, and how other congregations can follow in their footsteps in order to become revitalized and gain new members.
Aldie, VA, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Arthur Hansen, DMin, who retired after a fulfilling career as a development and fundraising leader for a range of faith-based nonprofit organizations and, prior to that, was also a Presbyterian Church minister and pastor, has completed his new book, “Spiritually Revitalizing Your Community of Faith through Prayer”: an exploration of how communities can expand their previously decaying congregations by examining the key elements of personal spiritual growth.
Ordained in 1976, for thirteen years, author Robert Arthur Hansen, DMin was grateful to be able to serve as pastor to Presbyterian Church congregations in New York, New Jersey, and Kentucky. During this time, he was listed as a noteworthy minister in Marquis Who’s Who. He received his Doctor of Ministry degree (DMin) in theology and organizational development from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, his Master of Divinity degree (MDiv) in pastoral care and theology from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, and his bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Salem University in West Virginia.
Following his career as a pastor, the author became a Certified Fundraising Executive and, for twenty-six years, he served prominent organizations as a foundation director for development and funding consultant. He worked for the American Counseling Association Foundation, the Salvation Army, the American Bible Society, and the Presbyterian Church, and other groups, supporting them with his recognized expertise and proven success in major gift solicitation, developing and executing strategic funding campaigns, providing organizational management, and conducting development audits and feasibility studies.
“As we enter a Community of Faith for the first time, we are naturally drawn to a shared spirituality,” writes Hansen, DMin. “It may be a congregation, synagogue, mosque, or temple. It is shared spiritually of the people at prayer which attracts us and draws us to unite with others in prayer. There are three shared stands of any Community of Faith: their shared faith tradition, the culture of the community, and the personalities of the members.
“This book examines the elements of tradition, culture, and personal temperament to determine how the three become spiritually integrated at the moment of prayer. The conclusion is that through an explicit assessment of these three elements, members of the faith community can enrich their personal spiritual life, resulting in spiritual growth and can ultimately revitalize the spiritual prayer life of the community of faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Arthur Hansen, DMin’s new book highlights the many issues that modern spiritual communities can face, and how, with a bit of internal work on their part, they can find new ways to reach out to new members and begin to expand and grow once more. Drawing upon years of professional knowledge and expertise, the author hopes his writings will provide the key information required to help congregations do what is needed to fix their problems and become active and impactful members in their communities once more.
Readers can purchase “Spiritually Revitalizing Your Community of Faith through Prayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
