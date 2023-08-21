Author Robert Arthur Hansen, DMin’s New Book, "Spiritually Revitalizing Your Community of Faith through Prayer," Reveals How a Congregation Must Look Inward to Expand

Recent release “Spiritually Revitalizing Your Community of Faith through Prayer,” from Covenant Books author Robert Arthur Hansen, DMin, takes a look at how a spiritual intervention helped a Presbyterian congregation in 1980s Central New York grow, and how other congregations can follow in their footsteps in order to become revitalized and gain new members.