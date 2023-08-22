Author Tawni Smith’s New Book, "Delightful Questions for Children," is an Interactive Tool to Help Facilitate Language and Conversational Skills in Young Readers
Recent release “Delightful Questions for Children,” from Covenant Books author Tawni Smith, is a journal of open-ended questions designed to help children practice their language skills while sparking imaginative conversations. Each question will help encourage creativity, curiosity, and independent thinking while creating a meaningful connection and lasting memories for parents and their children.
Star, ID, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tawni Smith, who has worked as an educator of children for over thirty years, has completed her new book, “Delightful Questions for Children”: a collection of intentional open-ended questions with the purpose of drawing out answers filled with imagination and conversation.
Author Tawni Smith lived on a farm in Australia as a child, barrel raced in rodeos as a teen, and loved playing soccer into her forties. Having worked with children for most of her career, she enjoys pausing to hear how they view the world around them. The author relies strongly on her faith in God and enjoys making memories with her family, including her six grandchildren. Currently, Tawni and her husband, Todd, reside in Idaho, always looking forward to their next outdoor adventure.
“I have spent over twenty-two years in early childhood education as a preschool teacher,” shares Smith. “In spending time with young children, I have been blessed to hear so many of them tell me the funniest and cutest things. One of my favorite things to do with them was to ask an open-ended question—a question that required them to think some and not give a simple yes or no answer. The answers they gave were priceless, and their parents treasured them.
“That is why I created this journal. It’s a place for you to ask a child an open-ended question and write down their precious answers. You may not hear the correct answer but rather what they think the answer is at their age and stage of life. It gives you a snapshot of the thoughts and imagination of your young child. When your child is older, he or she will enjoy reading the answers, and this journal will be a special keepsake for your family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tawni Smith’s new book is the perfect tool to help parents and guardians connect with younger readers, while creating a beautiful collection of treasured memories.
Readers can purchase “Delightful Questions for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
