Author Tawni Smith’s New Book, "Delightful Questions for Children," is an Interactive Tool to Help Facilitate Language and Conversational Skills in Young Readers

Recent release “Delightful Questions for Children,” from Covenant Books author Tawni Smith, is a journal of open-ended questions designed to help children practice their language skills while sparking imaginative conversations. Each question will help encourage creativity, curiosity, and independent thinking while creating a meaningful connection and lasting memories for parents and their children.