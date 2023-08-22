Author James Luttrell’s New Book, "Jabber Jabber," is an Adorable Story of Two Siblings and the Dangerous Yet Exciting Adventure Their Pet Monkey Gets Them Involved in
Recent release “Jabber Jabber,” from Covenant Books author James Luttrell, follows the exciting adventures of Luke and Lilly, two siblings who live with their parents and their pet monkey named Jabber Jabber. After Jabber Jabber dashes off into the jungle, Luke and Lilly chase after him and they all end up on a thrilling adventure in which the three must outsmart a dangerous foe to return home.
Middleton, TN, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Luttrell has completed his new book, “Jabber Jabber”: a charming tale that centers around two siblings and their pet monkey who wander off into the jungle next to their house and encounter a fearsome animal that makes them regret their adventure.
Born in Hardeman County, Tennessee, author James Luttrell was raised on a small farm at a time family farms were abundant. He is currently married and the father of three children and has worked various jobs over the course of his professional career. The author has had a love for horses since he was a child, and that’s how he decided on the occupation of a farrier.
“This story is about Jabber Jabber, a playful, noisy, energetic monkey,” writes Luttrell. “He is the pet of Luke and Lilly who live at the edge of the jungle with their mother and father. One day, Jabber Jabber ran into the jungle, followed by Luke and Lilly. This is about their adventure.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Luttrell’s new book was originally a story the author would tell his children, which he eventually wrote down and was encouraged to have published. Full of colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Luttrell’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Jabber Jabber” and want to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Jabber Jabber” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
