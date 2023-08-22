Author James Luttrell’s New Book, "Jabber Jabber," is an Adorable Story of Two Siblings and the Dangerous Yet Exciting Adventure Their Pet Monkey Gets Them Involved in

Recent release “Jabber Jabber,” from Covenant Books author James Luttrell, follows the exciting adventures of Luke and Lilly, two siblings who live with their parents and their pet monkey named Jabber Jabber. After Jabber Jabber dashes off into the jungle, Luke and Lilly chase after him and they all end up on a thrilling adventure in which the three must outsmart a dangerous foe to return home.