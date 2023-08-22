Author Victor H. Dickenson, Sr.’s New Book, "Teri and the Frog," is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Goes on a Thrilling Adventure with a Magical Frog Named Prospero
Recent release “Teri and the Frog,” from Covenant Books author Victor H. Dickenson, Sr., is an adorable story that follows Teri, a young girl who meets a mysterious frog that claims to be magical. Curious and excited for an adventure, Teri allows the frog to shrink her down and take her to meet all of his friends, resulting in an exciting experience that Teri wonders if people will believe was real.
Ochlocknee, GA, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victor H. Dickenson, Sr., an avid reader, a skilled craftsman with a knack for drawing, and a lover of nature who resides with his wife, Marion, on a beautiful lakeside property, has completed his new book, “Teri and the Frog”: a charming tale that follows the adventures of a young girl whose chance encounter with a magical frog leads her on an incredible journey to meet with his friends and see the beautiful underwater world he lives in.
Dickenson writes, “Young Teri Bishop meets a magic frog. Prospero Adrian Pendergast shrinks Teri to frog size! Teri and Prospero have exciting and sometimes dangerous underwater adventures. Teri makes new friends with frogs, turtles, and other underwater creatures before returning home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Victor H. Dickenson, Sr.’s new book was initially written for the author’s granddaughter, Anastasia, and is inspired by the author’s observations and love of wildlife, especially the flora and fauna in the lake where he lives. With vibrant artwork designed to help bring Dickenson’s tale to life, “Teri and the Frog” is a riveting and imaginative story that is sure to keep readers of all ages engaged and leave them wanting to revisit this magical story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Teri and the Frog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
