Author Victor H. Dickenson, Sr.’s New Book, "Teri and the Frog," is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Goes on a Thrilling Adventure with a Magical Frog Named Prospero

Recent release “Teri and the Frog,” from Covenant Books author Victor H. Dickenson, Sr., is an adorable story that follows Teri, a young girl who meets a mysterious frog that claims to be magical. Curious and excited for an adventure, Teri allows the frog to shrink her down and take her to meet all of his friends, resulting in an exciting experience that Teri wonders if people will believe was real.