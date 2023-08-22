Author Gary Ralston’s New Book, "The Game Warden and His Friend, Otto," Explores What Working as a Game Warden is Like and the Vital Role the Profession Plays in Hunting

Recent release “The Game Warden and His Friend, Otto,” from Page Publishing author Gary Ralston, is a compilation of stories inspired by the author’s time as a game warden and the incredible experiences he faced throughout his career. Despite the difficulty and disheartening aspects of being a game warden, Ralston brings to life the gratifying moments that made his profession worth it.