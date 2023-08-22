Author Gary Ralston’s New Book, "The Game Warden and His Friend, Otto," Explores What Working as a Game Warden is Like and the Vital Role the Profession Plays in Hunting
Recent release “The Game Warden and His Friend, Otto,” from Page Publishing author Gary Ralston, is a compilation of stories inspired by the author’s time as a game warden and the incredible experiences he faced throughout his career. Despite the difficulty and disheartening aspects of being a game warden, Ralston brings to life the gratifying moments that made his profession worth it.
Creighton, NE, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gary Ralston, veteran of the U.S. Army who served for over forty years as a game warden, has completed his new book, “The Game Warden and His Friend, Otto”: a captivating and fascinating collection of short stories and situations a game warden could encounter in their line of work.
Born in Kansas in 1935, author Gary Ralston has always viewed living through the fallout from the Great Depression and the devastating Dust Bowl days as the most likely contributions to him being a victim of a broken home. After attending college for two years, Ralston volunteered for the U.S. Army, where he spent two years, nineteen months of which were served overseas. He returned home after his service to the country and went to work for a telephone company until such time he was accepted for position as a game warden for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The author spent the next forty years as a game warden, protecting Nebraska’s natural resources. Ralston is proud to have had the opportunity to work in a profession he believes is necessary to save wildlife for generations in the future.
“Wardens do much more than enforcing fish and game law, and many of these activities are noted,” shares Ralston. “I have offered a few tips about hunting and fishing, which I have learned during my seventy-five years of participation in these activities and observations gathered while spending countless hours in the great outdoors. The goal of this book is to inform the public about a warden’s life and the many things he is involved with in his work. I’m sure there will be some who will be critical of what I’ve put on paper, but I can assure you, what I’ve written ain’t fiction.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Ralston’s enthralling tale will invite readers to discover the exciting world of game hunting, and all that wardens go through to ensure the safety of hunters while working to preserve wildlife and the natural resources that so many depend upon and love.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Game Warden and His Friend, Otto” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Kansas in 1935, author Gary Ralston has always viewed living through the fallout from the Great Depression and the devastating Dust Bowl days as the most likely contributions to him being a victim of a broken home. After attending college for two years, Ralston volunteered for the U.S. Army, where he spent two years, nineteen months of which were served overseas. He returned home after his service to the country and went to work for a telephone company until such time he was accepted for position as a game warden for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The author spent the next forty years as a game warden, protecting Nebraska’s natural resources. Ralston is proud to have had the opportunity to work in a profession he believes is necessary to save wildlife for generations in the future.
“Wardens do much more than enforcing fish and game law, and many of these activities are noted,” shares Ralston. “I have offered a few tips about hunting and fishing, which I have learned during my seventy-five years of participation in these activities and observations gathered while spending countless hours in the great outdoors. The goal of this book is to inform the public about a warden’s life and the many things he is involved with in his work. I’m sure there will be some who will be critical of what I’ve put on paper, but I can assure you, what I’ve written ain’t fiction.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Ralston’s enthralling tale will invite readers to discover the exciting world of game hunting, and all that wardens go through to ensure the safety of hunters while working to preserve wildlife and the natural resources that so many depend upon and love.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Game Warden and His Friend, Otto” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories