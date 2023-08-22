Author Isaac Kester’s New Book, "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team," Follows the Adventures of Four Disabled Superheroes as They Fight Off Their Most Fearsome Enemy Yet
Recent release “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team,” from Page Publishing author Isaac Kester, is the thrilling story of Derek Alahandro, a thirteen-year-old inventor who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a powered wheelchair. But unknown to others, Derek and his friends are actually part of a secret team who fight the forces of evil and must face off against Dark Dolphin and the Club Knights.
Clymer, PA, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Isaac Kester, a sixteen-year-old author who lives with cerebral palsy, has completed his new book, “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team”: a captivating story of a group of wheelchair-using superheroes who, with the help of their giant robot dog and crime fighting technology, work together to take down the evil Dark Dolphin and put a stop to his nefarious plans.
Kester writes, “By day, they're average disabled teenagers, but when the Dolphin comes to town, they and their giant robot husky take action! They'll do everything to show him and his subjects that disabled people do belong in this world, and there is nothing they could do to change that. I hope you enjoy the adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Isaac Kester’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences in living with a disability, as well as the ways in which technology can help him with many tasks throughout his day. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring his tale to life, Kester hopes that “Derek’s Super Ultra Action Team” will help to teach readers of all ages that one can do good things no matter what color they are, and that disabled people can accomplish all sorts of things if they are given the chance to do so.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
