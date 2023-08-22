Author Isaac Kester’s New Book, "Derek's Super Ultra Action Team," Follows the Adventures of Four Disabled Superheroes as They Fight Off Their Most Fearsome Enemy Yet

Recent release “Derek's Super Ultra Action Team,” from Page Publishing author Isaac Kester, is the thrilling story of Derek Alahandro, a thirteen-year-old inventor who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a powered wheelchair. But unknown to others, Derek and his friends are actually part of a secret team who fight the forces of evil and must face off against Dark Dolphin and the Club Knights.