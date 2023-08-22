Author Alan Lerman, MD’s New Book "Black Mossad" is a Potent and Thought-Provoking Story of a Mossad Agent's Top-Secret Mission That Will Push Him to His Absolute Limits
Recent release “Black Mossad,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Lerman, MD, is a compelling and engrossing story centered around Daniel Black, a Mossad agent who gets swept up in a global conflict that forces him to take part in a highly confidential mission that will have dire consequences if he fails.
Vestal, NY, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Lerman, MD has completed his new book, “Black Mossad”: a gripping political thriller that follows Mossad Agent Daniel Black as he embarks on a secret mission following an assassination attempt on the President of the United States.
Lerman writes, “President of the United States Nicholas Simmons viewed the adoring crowd from the televised monitor overlooking the standing room only crowd at the New York Armory, sitting in the midst of the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a ten-minute walk from the George Washington Bridge.
“It was a payback campaign stop for local congresswoman Juanita Sanchez, who helped pass the President’s tax-cut legislation amidst vociferous and politically damaging opposition.
“Secret Service Agent Zachary Thompson was supervising the Presidential protective division and, with an earpiece in place, sporting a black suit that did not hide the linebacker physique, again surveilled the surrounding crowd. His six-foot-four, 230-pound frame stood five feet to the right of the President and behind the bulletproof glass that encompassed the stage.
“Suddenly, Special Agent Thompson fell to one knee with his SIG Sauer P229 in hand, pointed directly at the President, and squeezed off one shot. The impact was immediate and with a spurt of blood, President Nicholas Simmons fell to the ground…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Lerman, MD’s enthralling tale is an expertly paced, action-packed adventure that will leave readers in suspense as Agent Black’s mission unfolds, and dark political secrets are revealed.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Black Mossad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Lerman writes, “President of the United States Nicholas Simmons viewed the adoring crowd from the televised monitor overlooking the standing room only crowd at the New York Armory, sitting in the midst of the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a ten-minute walk from the George Washington Bridge.
“It was a payback campaign stop for local congresswoman Juanita Sanchez, who helped pass the President’s tax-cut legislation amidst vociferous and politically damaging opposition.
“Secret Service Agent Zachary Thompson was supervising the Presidential protective division and, with an earpiece in place, sporting a black suit that did not hide the linebacker physique, again surveilled the surrounding crowd. His six-foot-four, 230-pound frame stood five feet to the right of the President and behind the bulletproof glass that encompassed the stage.
“Suddenly, Special Agent Thompson fell to one knee with his SIG Sauer P229 in hand, pointed directly at the President, and squeezed off one shot. The impact was immediate and with a spurt of blood, President Nicholas Simmons fell to the ground…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Lerman, MD’s enthralling tale is an expertly paced, action-packed adventure that will leave readers in suspense as Agent Black’s mission unfolds, and dark political secrets are revealed.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Black Mossad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories