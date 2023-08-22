Author Alan Lerman, MD’s New Book "Black Mossad" is a Potent and Thought-Provoking Story of a Mossad Agent's Top-Secret Mission That Will Push Him to His Absolute Limits

Recent release “Black Mossad,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Lerman, MD, is a compelling and engrossing story centered around Daniel Black, a Mossad agent who gets swept up in a global conflict that forces him to take part in a highly confidential mission that will have dire consequences if he fails.