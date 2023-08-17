Ai-SPY Launches Cutting-Edge AI Audio Detection Tool for Free Use
New Model Distinguishes AI Speech from Human Speech with Unprecedented Accuracy
Los Angeles, CA, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ai-SPY, an innovative technology company, announced today the launch of their free-to-use AI audio detection tool. The proprietary technology is highly accurate in distinguishing between AI-generated speech and human speech, offering unparalleled reliability.
Built on a robust machine learning model trained on millions of data points, Ai- SPY's latest tool is specifically optimized for detecting AI voice and speech audio. Although the current model does not analyze loud noise or music, it excels in verifying AI speech versus human speech, making it an invaluable tool in the fight against digital fraud and misinformation.
With the rapid advancement of AI technology, there has been a surge in the use of AI-generated voices in a myriad of applications. This has led to challenges such as fraud, misrepresentation, and copyright issues. Ai-SPY's innovative tool aims to provide a robust mechanism to mitigate potential deception, enabling users to authenticate audio content with confidence.
“We are proud to offer this cutting-edge technology free of charge,” said Stephen Stahl, CEO and Co-Founder at Ai-SPY. “Our mission is to create a safer digital landscape, and we believe that our AI audio detection tool is a crucial step towards achieving that goal.”
To use Ai-SPY's AI audio detection tool, simply visit (http://www.Ai-SPY.xyz) and follow the user-friendly instructions. By uploading an audio file mp3, users can quickly receive a detailed analysis indicating whether the speech in the file is human or AI-generated. An impressive tutorial video is located on their homepage for step-by-step instruction.
For more information about Ai-SPY and its AI audio detection tool, visit (http:// www.Ai-SPY.xyz) or email ss@ai-spy.xyz.
About Ai-SPY
Ai-SPY is a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered tools for detecting and mitigating digital fraud, misrepresentation, and copyright issues
across audio, text, and image domains. The company is committed to creating a safer, more trustworthy digital landscape by offering reliable and accessible authentication solutions.
Contact
Stephen Stahl
424-278-9880
www.ai-spy.xyz
