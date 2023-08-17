Locust Park Capital Expands Presence with New West Palm Beach Office
Locust Park Capital, a leading private equity real estate and capital advisory firm, proudly announces the opening of its new office in West Palm Beach, Florida. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and catering to the thriving business environment in Florida.
West Palm Beach, FL, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Locust Park Capital, a leading private equity real estate and capital advisory firm, proudly announces the opening of its new office in West Palm Beach, Florida. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and catering to the thriving business environment in Florida.
Founded in 2018 by accomplished principals with over 30 years of combined experience, Locust Park Capital has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in arranging sponsor equity and debt financing for developers, real estate funds, and family offices both domestically and abroad. The firm's dedication to innovative financial solutions and exceptional client service has contributed significantly to its growth and success.
Locust Park Capital's decision to establish an office in West Palm Beach underscores the company's recognition of Florida's role as a haven for economic freedom and the rule of law. As founder Keith Lee aptly states, "Florida continues to be a safe haven for businesses and individuals that still believe in economic freedom and the rule of law." The state's resilient economy and business-friendly environment have been instrumental in driving the firm's revenues, making it a natural progression to expand further within the Sunshine State.
Mr. Lee further explains, "As Locust Park Capital continues our growth, we thought it was fitting to open another office in the state that has been the biggest source of our revenues, and specifically West Palm Beach has the talent pool and neighborhood amenities that make this great city the perfect choice for a new office."
Locust Park Capital's expansion into West Palm Beach comes on the heels of the successful opening of its Brickell office in Miami last year. This move represents a strategic step forward in the firm's commitment to providing top-tier financial solutions and fostering strong relationships within the real estate industry.
For media inquiries or to learn more about Locust Park Capital's services, please contact:
Locust Park Capital
Media Relations
Phone: (305) 359-8794
Contact
Keith Lee
