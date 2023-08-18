David Broecker Earns GRI
Realtor David Broecker of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Siesta Key, Florida, Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation.
Siesta Key, FL, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Broecker of RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors.
The GRI symbol is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services. GRI designees have developed a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to navigate the current real estate climate, are well-versed in local and national legal issues, and are committed to serving their customers with the highest ethical standards.
A Florida native and resident of downtown Tampa, Broecker was a chef in Aspen, Colorado, then served more than 14 years as a southeastern regional sales manager for craft breweries, enjoying his time back in Florida and honing his sales skills. He brings strong negotiation and communications skills.
He is based in the Siesta Key office, located at 5221 Ocean Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34242, and can be reached at (720) 878-2167 or davebroecker0517@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Categories