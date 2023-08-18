Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Portfolio
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of the HB Mini Storage Portfolio with locations in Alexandria, Willmar and Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
Minneapolis, MN, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of the HB Mini Storage Portfolio with locations in Alexandria, Willmar and Redwood Falls, Minnesota. The portfolio consists of six stabilized facilities totaling 1,463 units and 266,602 rentable square feet of drive up self storage. All six properties are less than two hours from the Twin Cities MSA and are set up for remote management with fences, gate systems and rental kiosks. Flannigan and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and worked to procure the Buyer, a local group with a growing presence in the secondary markets of Minnesota.
“Despite the challenging interest rate environment, we are still seeing creative financing and deal structures that are allowing transactions to take place,” Flannigan said regarding the sale.
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
