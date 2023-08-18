Janet Farrar’s New Book "The Telling of the Tragedy" is a Quick Read with a Discussion on How Mankind Has Doomed Itself by Neglecting the One Thing It Needs for Survival
Windsor, CA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janet Farrar has completed her most recent book, “The Telling of the Tragedy”: a profound and thought-provoking look at the downfall of mankind that has occurred ever since humans left behind nature to become domesticated and civilized, and the countless catastrophes that have taken place due to humanity’s own folly. She has written this book to help all young people understand the importance of eliminating procreation.
“This book acknowledges that humans are still animals, but that these animals became highly intelligent and learned how to become the top species on the planet by conquering all obstacles,” writes Farrar. “Humans have permanently left nature, and because we need nature to survive, we will perish. Until we settled down, we were hunter-gatherers, living in harmony with the natural rhythms of the earth. We even thought of ourselves as animals, sharing the bounties of earth with all the other creatures. But, sure enough, we made that fateful decision to settle.
“Many people would have seen the danger in such a lifestyle, and no doubt, there was tremendous resistance. But those who settled eventually won out, so the human race became domesticated and thus gave nature up. The important thing to know is that this tragedy is no one's fault. It was like a lotus flower, gradually unfolding. We all want freedom, but free Homo sapiens have now destroyed the habitat. That second sapiens signified extra wisdom. No, we are not extra wise. We are Homo sapiens.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janet Farrar’s book takes readers on a powerful journey to discover the mistakes humanity’s ancestors have made throughout history ever since they chose to forsake nature for a new way of life. Now without nature as their guide, Farrar reveals how mankind, though its own design, is headed for its final destination. Despite these difficult truths, Farrar also explores how one can more easily accept the human race’s fate and make the choices necessary to survive the coming downfall.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Telling of the Tragedy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
