Dominic Pistritto’s New Book, "Project: Apex One," is a Spellbinding Thriller Set in a Future Where the Shark Population is in Dangerous Decline Due to Mankind's Folly
Chesapeake, VA, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dominic Pistritto, who has held a deep appreciation for the world’s oceans for as long as he could remember, has completed his most recent book, “Project: Apex One”: a gripping novel that centers around a small group of scientists who must come together in order to face a horde of dangerous, genetically modified predators in a future on the brink of ecological disaster.
“In 2083, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch has successfully consumed most of the world's oceans, decimating the aquatic populations on a massive scale,” writes Pistritto. “After years of inattention from the world's governments, scientists from the International Aquatic Preservation Foundation make a grim discovery. Within five years' time, half of all species of sharks will have become extinct, leading to universal and irreversible consequences. To combat the inevitable catastrophe, founder and CEO of the Foundation, Prof. Henry Mitchell, deploys scientists Dr. Richard and Maxine Arlington on a mysterious and covert mission at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
“Unbeknownst to the United States Congress, the Foundation has successfully completed their felonious marine-based genetic engineering procedures. Covering his tracks with a legal multibillion-dollar project to preserve the ozone layer, Prof. Mitchell arrogantly releases his monumental creatures upon the seas, inflicting a primal fear long forgotten by man. As a result, the leviathans of the deep cause multiple fatalities, and the Arlingtons discover the foundation's frightening secret. Threatened with blackmail, they encounter an evasive scientist with the knowledge to stop the monstrous beasts once and for all.
“Aboard an aged research vessel, the trio of scientists embark on a treacherous journey with a captain of a bygone era. Surpassing overwhelming odds amongst the seven seas and forces of nature beyond their control, the clock ticks down as the great beasts of prey close in on the small crew. The fleeting scientists must rely on nothing but their instincts and knowledge to survive mankind's first formidable experiment of synthetically born hunters amongst the animal kingdom.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dominic Pistritto’s book is inspired by the author’s fascination with the perplexities of the deadliest sharks on the face of the planet, as well as his witnessing of the rising threat of pollution amongst the seas. Crafting a unique techno-thriller respecting the ancient predator in a new light, Pistritto offers a fictitious future of dark genetic alterations to accommodate mankind's ongoing negligence. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Project: Apex One” will both inform and entertain readers on a grim dilemma which has already begun to affect the world.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Project: Apex One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
