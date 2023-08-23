David T. Brown’s New Book, "A Warrior's Path," is an Eye-Opening Read That Explores What It Takes to Survive in the Modern World and Provides the Knowledge to do so
Roy, UT, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David T. Brown, a prolific writer dedicated to fighting for peace, love, and equality, has completed his most recent book, “A Warrior's Path”: an insightful collection of ruminations and reflections based upon the author’s own experiences in life to help readers navigate the pitfalls and perils of the world.
Born in Los Angeles, California, author David T. Brown graduated from University High School in 2002. He likes to enlighten people about corruption in the world, relationships with women, using drugs, and how getting an education is vital for survival. David was around gang culture in South Central Los Angeles, although he had a good upbringing by his parents, Thomas and Evangelina Brown. A warrior of schizophrenia, Brown wants to put a message out that people with mental illness are gifted and have the potential to be a success in positive changes.
“The main attraction is here!” shares Brown. “This poetry book will enrich you with wisdom, give you guidance to survive the streets, love, loyalty, getting an education and finding purpose. This book will mold your character into a championship mentality like Aaron Donald, to embrace all walks of life like 2 Pac Shakur and to provide hope for those in need like Nipsey Hussle. The poetry within this book will enlighten you with True Christianity, the enlightenment of Buddhism and a light of life in Islam. This book is about Unity, keeping promises, to stay sober and remain in the true light of Jesus. A Warrior’s Path is a book about social positive changes and getting rid of racism in the World. Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba Mentality Forever,’ that’s what you got to be. God bless the U.S.A. government and all the parties within.”
Published by Fulton Books, David T. Brown’s book is a deeply personal and stirring journey full of encouraging wisdom that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds. Thought-provoking and inspiring, “A Warrior’s Path” is a compelling must-read for those seeking to craft a better world free of the corruption that has pervaded almost every area of modern society.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Warrior's Path” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories