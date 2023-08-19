Introducing BrightStag Films: Where Imagination Meets Impactful Storytelling
BrightStag Films, a groundbreaking film production company, is excited to announce its entry into the entertainment arena with a strong emphasis on sustainable and conscious independent filmmaking practices. By merging imaginative storytelling with an unwavering commitment to minimizing environmental impact, BrightStag Films aims to redefine the filmmaking landscape and inspire positive change through captivating narratives.
About Us
BrightStag Films is not just another film production company – it's a catalyst for transformation. Guided by intuition, innovation, and inspiration, the company brings together a creative group of passionate filmmakers, artists, and storytellers. With a belief in the transformative power of cinema, BrightStag Films is dedicated to producing content that not only entertains, but sparks critical thinking and empowers audiences to take positive actions in their lives.
"Our mission is to tell stories that transcend the screen and spark real-world change," explains Penny Adamopoulos, Emmy-nominated producer and Co-founder of BrightStag Films. "We're driven by a shared love for storytelling and a deep commitment to creating a more sustainable and conscious film industry."
Meet the Team
BrightStag Films is helmed by a visionary team of industry leaders:
Penny Adamopoulos, Co-founder and CEO, brings over 25 years of experience in developing and producing stories across radio, television, and cinema, earning her an Emmy nomination for her outstanding contributions.
Fredric Schwartz, Co-founder and COO, leverages his digital marketing expertise to forge meaningful connections and facilitate commerce, enabling the company's growth.
Jean Galliano, Co-founder and Executive, an internationally acclaimed award-winning screenwriter, crafts thought-provoking media across genres, amplifying voices and perspectives often overlooked.
Services
BrightStag Films offers a comprehensive range of services that elevate storytelling while minimizing ecological footprint:
Co Production: Collaborating with a global network of partners, BrightStag Films supports international projects with a commitment to sustainability, ensuring every production adheres to environmentally conscious practices.
Finance & Distribution: BrightStag Films partners with global collaborators to fund and distribute projects, leveraging unique incentives and tax credits from various countries. Notably, Greece's incentives system provides a competitive edge.
Notable Projects
BrightStag Films proudly presents an array of projects that exemplify its dedication to diversity and impact:
Desposyni: A riveting action and adventure story portrays Mary Magdalene as an Ethiopian princess, the wife of Jesus, mother of his child and his greatest initiate.
Black Equinox: A captivating and gritty crime drama, created by an award-winning writer and director, promising an immersive experience that resonates deeply.
BrightStag Films is poised to revolutionize storytelling, provoke dialogue, and inspire global audiences through the power of sustainable cinema.
Join BrightStag Films on its journey to merge creativity, sustainability, and impact, as it pioneers a new era of conscious filmmaking. The company is proactively seeking angel investments and possibilities for collaboration to drive its mission of transformative storytelling.
Website: www.brightstagfilms.com
Contact
Fredric Schwartz
215-300-3503
