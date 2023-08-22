Deborah Strickland’s Newly Released "9/17" is a Thought-Provoking and Encouraging Discussion of Christian Theology
“9/17,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Strickland, is a compelling resource for students of the Bible seeking a deeper understanding of God’s word and how it connects with our modern world.
North East, MD, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “9/17”: a potent exploration of key scripture and tenets of the Christian faith. “9/17” is the creation of published author Deborah Strickland.
Strickland shares, “This will be one of the most amazing and revealing books that you have ever read. You cannot skip through it or put it down. It takes you on several literary paths that are clear in understanding, but have been hidden to us, some for many, many years. Its revelation has always been right in front of our eyes. It shows the understanding that the early church disciples would have had and can now be understood by us. The emphasis attributed to world events that only God controls compels you to immediately think about what is going on.
“If you read the Bible, the issues addressed in this book will help you understand with full assurance of clarity some of your questions of doctrine. You will have one regret after reading it, and that is, that you didn’t read it sooner. If your desire is to be inspired and to know your Lord, you will definitely be affected, your eyes will be opened, and your heart will be glad!
“Some of the insights in this book can instill a revival in the Christian faith to know the God of Israel. There will be revelations that will open up your heart to a great deal of understanding and perception to open the eyes of your heart to really see your God, that he is the only one who is worthy to be praised. It will show you groups of facts and how they all fit amazingly perfectly together. It will make you think and to honor the glory of God that you will find in his word. To let you know our God is an awesome God, who is the creator of heaven and Earth, that time is very short and that our Lord Jesus Christ is coming back again very soon.
“How great is our God! Gadol Elohai!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Strickland’s new book is shared in hope of rejuvenating a spirit of celebration of God.
Consumers can purchase “9/17” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “9/17,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Strickland’s new book is shared in hope of rejuvenating a spirit of celebration of God.
Contact
