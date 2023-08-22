Apostle Magnolia M. Edwards’s Newly Released "God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés" is a Spiritually Charged Discussion of Biblical Truths

“God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Magnolia M. Edwards, is a thought-provoking resource for personal study or group discussion that challenges preconceived notions of modern man’s interpretation of God’s Word.