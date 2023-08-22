Apostle Magnolia M. Edwards’s Newly Released "God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés" is a Spiritually Charged Discussion of Biblical Truths
“God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Magnolia M. Edwards, is a thought-provoking resource for personal study or group discussion that challenges preconceived notions of modern man’s interpretation of God’s Word.
Columbus, OH, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés”: a thoughtful and articulate study resource. “God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés” is the creation of published author Apostle Magnolia M. Edwards, a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has been a member of Rhema Christian Center of Columbus, Ohio, since 1993.
Edwards shares, “There were two words that the Lord commanded me to use in writing this message about this book’s discussions, and they are exasperating and abundantly. Therefore, I have waited on Him to instruct me how to best utilize them in this first and last words to you, the very fortunate reader whom God has targeted to receive this special message. The word exasperating denotes an infuriating, annoying, irritating, maddening, antagonizing, provoking, irksome, vexing, galling, trying, troublesome, etc., experience or happening, and this word can be appropriately used to discern and describe portions of your very engaging experience in reading the twelve articles inside. However, the Lord Jesus’ attempt to be “abundantly” transparent with you about His will and intentions to reach you with these truths were the only motives He had for commissioning the writing of this book, GOD’S DECREES. Jesus so loved the world that He sacrificed His own life’s blood, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but that they have everlasting life. For God did not send Him into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved. Won’t you please accept the Keys to the Kingdom of Heaven for all eternity?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Magnolia M. Edwards’s new book will challenge and encourage readers in their pursuit of fully committing to God.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Decrees: A Collection of Prophetic Exposés,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
