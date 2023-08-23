Gwendolyn Jackson’s Newly Released "Mayberry: Tales from Within" is an Engaging Collection of Stories Drawn from a Unique Experience
“Mayberry: Tales from Within,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gwendolyn Jackson, is a deeply personal look into private moments and imaginative narratives shared during time served at Clay County Jail.
Birmingham, AL, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mayberry: Tales from Within”: a compelling reading experience that provides a compassionate voice and unique perspective of serving time in jail. “Mayberry: Tales from Within” is the creation of published author Gwendolyn Jackson, a military veteran who served for fourteen years as a helicopter mechanic. Upon leaving the military in 1989, she bought and operated a soul food restaurant. She has one daughter and five grands and is now married to Mr. Tommy Wallace. She has a degree in business and is now an ordained minister of the Word of God.
Jackson shares, “The title, Mayberry: Tales from Within, was created while sitting for nine months, waiting to go to prison from Clay County Jail. Since the prison was full, ladies were held here in what we called Mayberry Jail, waiting to go to Julia Tutwiler Prison.
“We called this jail Mayberry because the officers there were nice like the Andy Griffith Show characters. The book was born out of my and other ladies’ pain. Clay County Jail had an officer that reminded me of each of those characters in the town of Mayberry. I give credit to each officer for the writing of this book, Mayberry: Tales from Within. Some stories are mostly truth and others, completely fiction. It will be up to the reader to figure out which. However, all stories will touch the reader’s heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwendolyn Jackson’s new book will bring readers a deeper understanding of what life behind bars can be like.
Consumers can purchase “Mayberry: Tales from Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mayberry: Tales from Within,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
