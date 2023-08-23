Hani Raoul Khouzam, MD, MPH, FAPA’s Newly Released “From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love” is a Compelling Medical Biography

“From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love: A Vietnam War Sniper’s Journey and a Psychiatrist’s Bibliotherapy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hani Raoul Khouzam, MD, MPH, FAPA, is an engaging look into a complex patient-physician relationship that interweaves personal stories and realizations of life and faith.