Michele Hollingsworth’s Newly Released "Mercy and Grace Neighborhood Heroes" is a Charming Story of Community Engagement and Determination
“Mercy and Grace Neighborhood Heroes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michele Hollingsworth, is a sweet story of young friends who find ways to help in the community and how they overcome sudden obstacles to their volunteerism.
Powder Springs, GA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mercy and Grace Neighborhood Heroes”: an uplifting message of encouragement to those seeking ways to help nurture those around them. “Mercy and Grace Neighborhood Heroes” is the creation of published author Michele Hollingsworth, a retired grandmother of five wonderful grandchildren. She currently lives in Georgia and enjoys traveling internationally as well as domestically visiting with her family.
Hollingsworth shares, “Mercy and Grace Neighborhood Heroes is a story of servanthood at an early age. This story was inspired early one morning while praying and enjoying quiet time with my heavenly Father. It was written out of inspiration to show that children can volunteer and feel like they make a difference in the world.
“Both Mercy and Grace love to help in their community. Mercy loves to sing and has been told she has the voice of an angel. She uses her angelic voice to sing to the elderly in a local nursing home. Grace doesn’t want anyone to go hungry. She volunteers by making and passing out sandwiches for the less fortunate. When the girls are faced with a struggle that would bring a halt to their service, they enlist two friends to help.
“Communities change through growth. This story shows how four friends put their heads together by enlisting the help and advice of the Father. They show the community how they can continue volunteering and how larger companies can change their image because of it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michele Hollingsworth’s new book shares an important message for young readers through an entertaining narrative that is certain to delight young minds.
Consumers can purchase “Mercy and Grace Neighborhood Heroes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mercy and Grace Neighborhood Heroes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
