Belle L. Belanger’s Newly Released "Teeple" is a Unique Tale of a Beloved Instrument That Brought Heart and Soul to a Family Home
“Teeple,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Belle L. Belanger, is a charming biographical work that offers a unique perspective of the life and adventures of an upright piano.
Bronaugh, MO, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Teeple”: a delightfully imaginative short story. “Teeple” is the creation of published author Belle L. Belanger, a native of Montana with a passion for music.
Belanger shares, “Was it destiny that Teeple traveled far from Chicago? His adventure began with a ride in a boxcar to Missoula, Montana. Then he traveled in a wagon down the Bitterroot Valley to discover a life of wonder. Teeple learns about music, literature, and life on the farm. He becomes part of the rhythm of life. Conversations about harvesting, calves, pies, and sugar beet yields become memorable melodies. Discover with Teeple that the whole world makes music.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Belle L. Belanger’s new book brings readers a fun tale of life in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana with delightful family stories intermixed from a creative perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Teeple” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Teeple,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
