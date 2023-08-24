Victoria Haard’s Newly Released "Lines of Life" is a Warm and Uplifting Collection of Thoughtful Poetic Works Inspired by Family, Faith, and a Passion for Life
“Lines of Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Haard, is a vibrant selection of poetry arranged in a cohesive and enjoyable format that encourages readers to reflect on the base inspiration and relevant scripture.
New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lines of Life”: a heartfelt anthology published in loving memory. “Lines of Life” is the creation of published author Victoria Haard, who was a dedicated wife, a loving mother of three, and a grandmother of seven. She lived by her faith in Jesus Christ and His gospel. Vicky passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022
Haard shares, “Poetry has been part of most of my adult life. To me, it is there for every person as they experience life.
“Only some, however, pause enough to see it and then take the time to write it down. Each person’s experiences are also uniquely individualistic. So I hope that at least a few of these poems speak to you and connect with some of your own life experiences and then maybe even bring a smile, a new insight, or a tear. There are seven chapters in this book. I have attempted to slot each poem into one of the chapters that I felt was best matched with the poem. However, in reality, I am sure that some poems could have been seen in more than one chapter. Creative thoughts can’t necessarily fit into a nice and simple niche.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Haard’s new book features visually engaging artwork crafted by Peggy Lamoureux.
Consumers can purchase “Lines of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lines of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Haard shares, “Poetry has been part of most of my adult life. To me, it is there for every person as they experience life.
“Only some, however, pause enough to see it and then take the time to write it down. Each person’s experiences are also uniquely individualistic. So I hope that at least a few of these poems speak to you and connect with some of your own life experiences and then maybe even bring a smile, a new insight, or a tear. There are seven chapters in this book. I have attempted to slot each poem into one of the chapters that I felt was best matched with the poem. However, in reality, I am sure that some poems could have been seen in more than one chapter. Creative thoughts can’t necessarily fit into a nice and simple niche.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Haard’s new book features visually engaging artwork crafted by Peggy Lamoureux.
Consumers can purchase “Lines of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lines of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories