Authors Edward Warblem and Kate Johnston’s New Book, “With A Shirt Like This,” Follows Four Friends Who Realize an Important Lesson After Buying a Special Shirt

Recent release “With A Shirt Like This,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Edward Warblem and Kate Johnston, is a heartwarming story that follows friends Javier, Kenneth, Azrah, and Jalen who discover a timeless, classic shirt at a garage sale. After bringing the shirt back home, they begin wondering about all the incredible situations and jobs that might await them while wearing it.