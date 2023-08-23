Authors Edward Warblem and Kate Johnston’s New Book, “With A Shirt Like This,” Follows Four Friends Who Realize an Important Lesson After Buying a Special Shirt
Recent release “With A Shirt Like This,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Edward Warblem and Kate Johnston, is a heartwarming story that follows friends Javier, Kenneth, Azrah, and Jalen who discover a timeless, classic shirt at a garage sale. After bringing the shirt back home, they begin wondering about all the incredible situations and jobs that might await them while wearing it.
Greenville, SC, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edward Warblem, who has enjoyed a decades-long professional career as a singer, entertainer, pianist, composer, and educator, and Kate Johnston, who holds a Master’s in piano performance from Boston University, have completed their new book, “With A Shirt Like This”: a charming story of four friends who find a unique shirt at a garage sale which inspires them to think up different adventures they could have while wearing it.
“Is a shirt simply a garment, something to wear?” writes Edward and Kate. “What if that shirt was of a particular timeless style and placed in the hands of four imaginative fourth-grade friends? The reader journeys into the fantasies with these creative children experiencing new adventures inspired by the costume. This urban fable leads to an important conclusion: ‘I’m best at being…me!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Edward Warblem and Kate Johnston’s riveting tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure as they follow along on Javier, Kenneth, Azrah, and Jalen’s imaginative scenarios that they think up when pondering what they might accomplish while wearing their new shirt.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Edward and Kate’s tale to life, young readers are sure to be delighted by “With A Shirt Like This” and want to revisit this engaging tale over and over again, while dreaming up their own adventures in the friends’ special shirt.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “With A Shirt Like This” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
