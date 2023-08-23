Author John C. Stroebel’s New Book, "Leaf Runner," is the Story of a Man Haunted by the Past and Uncovering the Power to Change It
Recent release “Leaf Runner,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John C. Stroebel, follows Mercer Evans as the nightmares that plague him reveal themselves to be real-life events from the past.
Blaine, MN, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John C. Stroebel has completed his new book “Leaf Runner”: a gripping story that follows another sleepless night from Mercer Evans, a man plagued by realistic and gruesome nightmares that he believes are fueled by his own mental anguish, the bottle that puts him to sleep, and the life that he’s found himself in, but the truth of the matter ends up being far stranger than fiction.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John C. Stroebel’s thrilling tale accelerates into the supernatural as Mercer discovers his dreams have been windows into the past, a power that he shares with a collection of time travelers and it is up to them to protect it from an organization of zealots that seek to change and disrupt the past.
Readers who wish to experience exhilarating work can purchase “Leaf Runner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
