Author Havilah Hall’s New Book, "Branding Day: A Cowboy Character Series," Introduces Haze, a Young Cowboy Excited for the Eventful Branding Day
Recent release “Branding Day: A Cowboy Character Series,” from Covenant Books author Havilah Hall, is an engaging children’s story about branding day, as Haze rounds up his cattle to get ready for the day.
Model, CO, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Havilah Hall, a ranch wife and mother, has completed her new book, “Branding Day: A Cowboy Character Series”: a charming children’s story that invites young readers and listeners to follow along on branding day, an exciting day in the life of every young cowboy.
Haze rides his pony, Cactus, across the pasture, gathering cattle to get ready for the big day. Cowboys and cowgirls come from miles around to join this Western day of cattle, horses, and ranch work. This little cowpoke and his puppy, Trail, will take your child on an adventure, starting with morning chores around the barn, saddling up and heading out horseback, gathering cattle around the ranch, working calves in the corrals, and, finally, a big country supper for all. Learn more about agriculture and the way of the West.
Author Havilah Hall and her husband own and operate Iron Springs Ranch in Colorado. Her husband, Gary Hall, is the fourth generation of Halls to ranch the land in Southeast Colorado and carry on the Western tradition and heritage of the American cowboy. Havilah and Gary have six children, who also work and run the ranch with them. They homeschool their children, which provides them with time together as a family horseback, riding the ranch, checking cattle, training their horses, and hauling to rodeos. The Western culture runs strong in their Colorado ranching community, and many local ranches operate their daily work on horseback.
Havilah enjoys being a full-time mama, and teacher, riding and working cattle on their ranch, reading, writing, taking pictures, and cooking for lots of cowboy crews throughout the year.
Havilah writes, “It’s still dark, but I can smell Mama’s cookin’ and coffee brewin’. I’ve had a hard time sleeping, I’m so excited. Today is our first branding of the spring. If you don’t know what ‘branding day’ means, it’s a cowboy’s favorite day of the year. I look forward to it more than any other day. Cowboys and their families will come from miles around to help with the work. We’ll ride the pasture, gather our cattle, and herd them into the corrals. Then we will sort the calves off the mamas, and finally we can begin the work. For my buddies and I, well, we’ll have the most fun of all. But I better stop dreamin’, get out of bed, and get my jeans and boots on. There’s a big day ahead.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Havilah Hall’s new book invites young readers and listeners to find out what branding day on the ranch is really like.
Readers can purchase “Branding Day: A Cowboy Character Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Haze rides his pony, Cactus, across the pasture, gathering cattle to get ready for the big day. Cowboys and cowgirls come from miles around to join this Western day of cattle, horses, and ranch work. This little cowpoke and his puppy, Trail, will take your child on an adventure, starting with morning chores around the barn, saddling up and heading out horseback, gathering cattle around the ranch, working calves in the corrals, and, finally, a big country supper for all. Learn more about agriculture and the way of the West.
Author Havilah Hall and her husband own and operate Iron Springs Ranch in Colorado. Her husband, Gary Hall, is the fourth generation of Halls to ranch the land in Southeast Colorado and carry on the Western tradition and heritage of the American cowboy. Havilah and Gary have six children, who also work and run the ranch with them. They homeschool their children, which provides them with time together as a family horseback, riding the ranch, checking cattle, training their horses, and hauling to rodeos. The Western culture runs strong in their Colorado ranching community, and many local ranches operate their daily work on horseback.
Havilah enjoys being a full-time mama, and teacher, riding and working cattle on their ranch, reading, writing, taking pictures, and cooking for lots of cowboy crews throughout the year.
Havilah writes, “It’s still dark, but I can smell Mama’s cookin’ and coffee brewin’. I’ve had a hard time sleeping, I’m so excited. Today is our first branding of the spring. If you don’t know what ‘branding day’ means, it’s a cowboy’s favorite day of the year. I look forward to it more than any other day. Cowboys and their families will come from miles around to help with the work. We’ll ride the pasture, gather our cattle, and herd them into the corrals. Then we will sort the calves off the mamas, and finally we can begin the work. For my buddies and I, well, we’ll have the most fun of all. But I better stop dreamin’, get out of bed, and get my jeans and boots on. There’s a big day ahead.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Havilah Hall’s new book invites young readers and listeners to find out what branding day on the ranch is really like.
Readers can purchase “Branding Day: A Cowboy Character Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories