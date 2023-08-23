Author Patricia Soden Philipsen’s New Book, “The Most Amazing Thing Happened; A Frog's Tale,” Follows a Boy & a Frog Who Learn an Important Lesson on a Magical Adventure

Recent release “The Most Amazing Thing Happened; A Frog's Tale,” from Covenant Books author Patricia Soden Philipsen, is an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a young boy and a frog who both think the other's life must be easy. When they find their bodies swapped, each will discover what exactly the other's life is like and come to appreciate their own.