Author Patricia Soden Philipsen’s New Book, “The Most Amazing Thing Happened; A Frog's Tale,” Follows a Boy & a Frog Who Learn an Important Lesson on a Magical Adventure
Recent release “The Most Amazing Thing Happened; A Frog's Tale,” from Covenant Books author Patricia Soden Philipsen, is an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a young boy and a frog who both think the other's life must be easy. When they find their bodies swapped, each will discover what exactly the other's life is like and come to appreciate their own.
Thonotosassa, FL, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Soden Philipsen, a loving mother of three and grandmother of seven who currently resides in Tampa Bay, Florida, has completed her new book, “The Most Amazing Thing Happened; A Frog's Tale”: a charming tale of a young boy who goes on a life changing adventure after discovering a round green frog.
“Come and join us and find out what happens when a boy stumbles upon a frog sitting alone on a log in a pond,” shares Philipsen. “The surrounding air sparkles, and then there was a zap, then a zip—and next the most amazing thing happens!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Soden Philipsen’s new book is a beautiful story about understanding what makes one special, and appreciating all that one has in their life. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Philipsen’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “The Most Amazing Thing Happened; A Frog’s Tale” over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Most Amazing Thing Happened; A Frog's Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories