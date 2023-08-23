Author Diane L. O'Brien’s New Book, "In the Company of Angels," Explores How Opening One's Heart to the Lord Can Change Not Only One's Life, But the World
Recent release “In the Company of Angels,” from Covenant Books author Diane L. O'Brien, is a profound and true account that centers around Michelle Maxia, who experiences God's presence while traveling to Medjugorje. Inspired by the Lord's miraculous works, Michelle goes on to form her own nonprofit to help the less fortunate, managing to touch the lives of countless others through her efforts.
Monee, IL, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane L. O'Brien, a deeply religious woman of faith, as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “In the Company of Angels”: a powerful and true story of how one woman’s life-altering trip led to the creation of a wonderful nonprofit that aims to make a real difference in the lives of others.
Diane writes, “‘In the Company of Angels’ chronicles one woman’s travels to Medjugorje, where she becomes a witness to how our Lord takes part in everything we do. Her faith journey leads her from skeptic to true believer with miracles in between. The nonprofit Toybox Connection is the result of Michelle Maxia’s quest to help others. Its ongoing success is a testament to the power of faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane L. O'Brien’s new book is inspired by the author’s own work with Toybox Connection, to which she has dedicated her retirement. Through Michelle’s story, readers will come to witness the incredible ways that the Lord can change and enlighten someone’s life, even when their hearts might be initially closed off to his blessings and miracles.
Readers can purchase “In the Company of Angels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
