Author Diane L. O'Brien’s New Book, "In the Company of Angels," Explores How Opening One's Heart to the Lord Can Change Not Only One's Life, But the World

Recent release “In the Company of Angels,” from Covenant Books author Diane L. O'Brien, is a profound and true account that centers around Michelle Maxia, who experiences God's presence while traveling to Medjugorje. Inspired by the Lord's miraculous works, Michelle goes on to form her own nonprofit to help the less fortunate, managing to touch the lives of countless others through her efforts.