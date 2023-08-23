Author Susan L. Hustwick’s New Book, "Sensible Aunt Martha at the Circus," is an Adorable Tale That Centers Around Aunt Martha and Her Life-Changing Trip to the Circus

Recent release “Sensible Aunt Martha at the Circus,” from Covenant Books author Susan L. Hustwick, tells the captivating tale of Aunt Martha, who has always considered herself sensible, as she heads off for a fun-filled day at the circus. When an injury almost derails the show, Aunt Martha sheds her sensible ways and joins in on the act, learning something new about herself along the way.