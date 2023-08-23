Author Susan L. Hustwick’s New Book, "Sensible Aunt Martha at the Circus," is an Adorable Tale That Centers Around Aunt Martha and Her Life-Changing Trip to the Circus
Recent release “Sensible Aunt Martha at the Circus,” from Covenant Books author Susan L. Hustwick, tells the captivating tale of Aunt Martha, who has always considered herself sensible, as she heads off for a fun-filled day at the circus. When an injury almost derails the show, Aunt Martha sheds her sensible ways and joins in on the act, learning something new about herself along the way.
Hastings, MI, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan L. Hustwick, an author who lives in a small town in Southwest Michigan where she divides her time between church, family, and her love of writing, has completed her new book, “Sensible Aunt Martha at the Circus”: charming story of a sensible woman who gets caught up in the excitement and flurry of the circus, and ends up joining in on a fantastic aerial act.
“Aunt Martha, once again, finds herself in the very UNsensible position of vacationing with Teensy and Elmo at the circus,” writes Hustwick. “Everything is so different from her sensible, well-laid-out daily plans. Not only is her daily routine disrupted, but the circus folks are unlike anyone she has ever come into contact with. The Sassy family, aerial acrobats, have decided that Aunt Martha is an outsider who cannot possibly be considered circus-worthy and do everything in their power to send her home. In all the upheaval, will Aunt Martha be sent home in disgrace, or will the Sassy family learn a very valuable life lesson?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan L. Hustwick’s new book is the second entry in the author’s “Sensible Aunt Martha” series, with a third installment currently in the works. Accompanied by vibrant and colorful artwork, “Sensible Aunt Martha at the Circus” is sure to delight readers of all ages and take them on a magical journey alongside Aunt Martha through the exciting world of working at the circus.
Readers can purchase “Sensible Aunt Martha at the Circus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
