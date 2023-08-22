Judy Canter’s New Book, "the Harold Project," is a Magical Novel About Harold, an Enchanted Being, Who Was Born to Help Humans Fix the Destruction That is Killing Earth
Recent release “The Harold Project,” from Page Publishing author Judy Canter, is an extraordinary and compelling book about how a magical creature named Harold helps gnomes and Mother Earth to right the wrongs of human beings.
La Center, WA, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Judy Canter, a commercial organic farmer and retired geriatric social worker, has completed her new book, “The Harold Project”: a mystical and captivating story that sheds a light on the destructive nature of humans.
The story begins, “Harold opened his eyes to the sun streaming into his room, warming his face. He listened to the birds outside, chattering about their arrival after a long winter. Sitting up slowly, he swung his legs to the side of the bed, then walked out on his deck as the cold awakened the dull ache in them. The familiar pain traveled up his legs through his knees, ending in his stiff hands. Morning was a tough time for this old body. He took a shallow breath as the slow burn of grief engulfed him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Canter’s exciting tale brings readers into a world where Mother Earth is attempting to stop the destruction of humans. Mother Earth sends gnomes to help a man named Harold fight back against the devastation that humans create. Harold was born with the ability to connect to the ancient life energy. This energy was lost by humans because of their selfish and materialistic behaviors. It’s up to Harold and the gnomes to help humans connect to this energy again.
Harold grows vegetables that give the humans feelings of peace and harmony when consumed. He spends most of his time surrounded by his vegetables and gardens, until his wife is taken by Guardians and an evil force tries to kill him. This causes him to spring into action and do everything he can to save the humans. With time running out and most humans resisting change, will Harold be able to heal the Earth and continue on a new and brighter path?
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Harold Project” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
