Sencore to Showcase Cutting-Edge Internet Delivery, Monitoring, and Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023 – Stand 1.F72
Leading Provider of Signal Transmission and Content Delivery Solutions to Unveil New Product
Sioux Falls, SD, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, a trailblazing leader in signal transmission and content delivery solutions, is excited to announce its participation in IBC 2023, one of the world's most prestigious events for media, entertainment, and technology professionals. The event will take place from September 15-18, 2023 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center offering an unparalleled platform for Sencore to showcase its latest innovations in internet delivery, monitoring and analysis, and commercial AV solutions.
As an industry pioneer, Sencore is committed to advancing the future of media technology. At IBC 2023, Sencore will unveil an array of solutions designed to revolutionize the way content is delivered, monitored, and analyzed. Attendees can explore these cutting-edge offerings at stand 1.F72
Highlighted Products on Display:
· Centra Gateway - Sencore's Centra Gateway is set to redefine content delivery and distribution. Its state-of-the-art technology enables seamless internet delivery of media content, ensuring robust connectivity and exceptional viewing experiences. Learn more: Centra Gateway Product Page
· Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade VB258 - Sencore's Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade VB258 is a powerful solution for real-time monitoring of RF signals with twice the density of its predecessor. The VB258’s advanced capabilities provide broadcasters and network operators with comprehensive insights to maintain signal integrity and optimize performance. Learn more: Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade VB258 Product Page
· OmniHub 6-16 Modular Video Processing Platform - Sencore's OmniHub 6-16 Modular Video Processing Platform is a versatile and efficient solution for video processing and content management. It empowers organizations with seamless management and delivery of video content across various platforms. Learn more: OmniHub 6-16 Modular Video Processing Platform Product Page
· 4K UHD Receiver Decoder – Impulse 400D - Sencore's 4K UHD Receiver Decoder offers unrivaled decoding capabilities for pristine UHD content delivery. With support for the latest industry standards, this solution ensures impeccable video quality and exceptional reliability. Learn more: 4K UHD Receiver Decoder Product Page
In addition to showcasing these innovative products, Sencore will also seize the opportunity of IBC 2023 to announce an exciting new addition to its product lineup.
Sencore is thrilled to leverage the international stage of IBC 2023 to connect with industry professionals, thought leaders, and partners, and to engage in insightful discussions about the future of media technology. Visitors to Sencore's stand can expect to experience firsthand the unparalleled capabilities of its solutions, interact with subject matter experts, and gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of signal transmission and content delivery.
To learn more about Sencore's participation at IBC 2023 and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.sencore.com or stop by stand 1.F72 during the event.
About Sencore
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is a rapidly growing technology company that provides a broad range of innovative products and services enabling efficient, high-quality video delivery. Sencore continues to meet the needs of modern media with a cutting-edge product portfolio, backed by best-in-industry support. Sencore works in close collaboration with customers to provide solutions for the content delivery challenges of today and tomorrow, enabling them to deliver high-quality content throughout their networks.
As an industry pioneer, Sencore is committed to advancing the future of media technology. At IBC 2023, Sencore will unveil an array of solutions designed to revolutionize the way content is delivered, monitored, and analyzed. Attendees can explore these cutting-edge offerings at stand 1.F72
Highlighted Products on Display:
· Centra Gateway - Sencore's Centra Gateway is set to redefine content delivery and distribution. Its state-of-the-art technology enables seamless internet delivery of media content, ensuring robust connectivity and exceptional viewing experiences. Learn more: Centra Gateway Product Page
· Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade VB258 - Sencore's Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade VB258 is a powerful solution for real-time monitoring of RF signals with twice the density of its predecessor. The VB258’s advanced capabilities provide broadcasters and network operators with comprehensive insights to maintain signal integrity and optimize performance. Learn more: Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade VB258 Product Page
· OmniHub 6-16 Modular Video Processing Platform - Sencore's OmniHub 6-16 Modular Video Processing Platform is a versatile and efficient solution for video processing and content management. It empowers organizations with seamless management and delivery of video content across various platforms. Learn more: OmniHub 6-16 Modular Video Processing Platform Product Page
· 4K UHD Receiver Decoder – Impulse 400D - Sencore's 4K UHD Receiver Decoder offers unrivaled decoding capabilities for pristine UHD content delivery. With support for the latest industry standards, this solution ensures impeccable video quality and exceptional reliability. Learn more: 4K UHD Receiver Decoder Product Page
In addition to showcasing these innovative products, Sencore will also seize the opportunity of IBC 2023 to announce an exciting new addition to its product lineup.
Sencore is thrilled to leverage the international stage of IBC 2023 to connect with industry professionals, thought leaders, and partners, and to engage in insightful discussions about the future of media technology. Visitors to Sencore's stand can expect to experience firsthand the unparalleled capabilities of its solutions, interact with subject matter experts, and gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of signal transmission and content delivery.
To learn more about Sencore's participation at IBC 2023 and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.sencore.com or stop by stand 1.F72 during the event.
About Sencore
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is a rapidly growing technology company that provides a broad range of innovative products and services enabling efficient, high-quality video delivery. Sencore continues to meet the needs of modern media with a cutting-edge product portfolio, backed by best-in-industry support. Sencore works in close collaboration with customers to provide solutions for the content delivery challenges of today and tomorrow, enabling them to deliver high-quality content throughout their networks.
Contact
SencoreContact
Chelsea Hamann - Marketing Manager
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
Chelsea Hamann - Marketing Manager
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
Categories