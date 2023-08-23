Author Edward Seals’s New Book, "Exercise Made Fun for Kids," Follows Three Different Children Who All Learn How to Exercise and Stay Active from a Few Friendly Animals
Recent release “Exercise Made Fun for Kids,” from Page Publishing author Edward Seals, tells the charming story of three children who all want to practice their athletic skills in order to stay active and play with others. With the help of a friendly squirrel, a rabbit, and a frog, who specialize in different movements, all three of the children learn how to work out while also having fun.
Florence, CO, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edward Seals, a CLA/CP graduate from Blackstone Career Institute, has completed his new book, “Exercise Made Fun for Kids”: a charming tale that follows three young children who learn all about different exercise techniques from their animal friends, and discover just how exciting being active can be.
“This book is to inspire kids to exercise. It can help them maintain a healthy weight and prevent sickness and diseases later in life,” writes Seals. “A squirrel’s running technique helps a boy who wants to play basketball get into shape. A rabbit proves that a girl doesn’t need a jump rope to make a good jumping jack exercise. A frog encourages a boy to do a jumping jack exercise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Seals’s adorable tale is the perfect tool to help parents and guardians connect with young readers and inspire them to get active and begin living healthier lives that will greatly benefit them later in life. With vibrant artwork to help bring Seals’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to find enjoyment in “Exercise Made Fun for Kids” and become inspired to practice their athletic skills like the children in the book.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Exercise Made Fun for Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
