Author Edward Seals’s New Book, "Exercise Made Fun for Kids," Follows Three Different Children Who All Learn How to Exercise and Stay Active from a Few Friendly Animals

Recent release “Exercise Made Fun for Kids,” from Page Publishing author Edward Seals, tells the charming story of three children who all want to practice their athletic skills in order to stay active and play with others. With the help of a friendly squirrel, a rabbit, and a frog, who specialize in different movements, all three of the children learn how to work out while also having fun.