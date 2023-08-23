Author Bruce Cardin’s New Book, "God Our Provider," Speaks of the Many Wonderful, Varied Provisions and Blessings Brought by Christ Jesus to All
Recent release “God Our Provider,” from Page Publishing author Bruce Cardin, offers encouragement with its focus on the Word of God, highlighting that life with God is possible and that his life is to be lived out every day in life.
New York, NY, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Cardin has completed his new book, “God Our Provider”: an insightful work that discusses God’s provisions of strength, peace, hope, and faith.
Author Bruce Cardin is the fifth of thirteen children born to J. W. and Viola Cardin. Bruce and his wife, Carmen, have been married for forty-six years and have three adult children and seven grandchildren. He is a graduate of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Jonesboro, Louisiana.
Cardin writes, “For us to know him, God has revealed himself to us. One method of revelation is through his many names. One of the names of God is Jehovah Jireh. It tells us that God is our provider, or he is the God who provides. The name Jehovah Jireh is used first by Abraham when God has shared with Abraham that he is to sacrifice his only son on an altar to God. As the Father and son are traveling toward the place that God has chosen, Isaac asks the question, ‘Behold the fire and the wood, but where is the lamb for a burnt offering?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Cardin’s inspirational work emphasizes the importance of having a relationship with God, reminding readers of the impact that God’s influence can have on their actions with other people.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God Our Provider" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.



