Author L.M. Haluck’s New Book, "Whatever Doesn’t Kill Me," Follows a Young Widow Who Must Unravel a Dark Secret After She Unknowingly Becomes the Subject of an Experiment

Recent release “Whatever Doesn’t Kill Me,” from Page Publishing author L.M. Haluck, will grip readers from the very first page as they follow Petty Officer Logan Easton, who narrowly survives a fatal car crash and is given experimental drugs by someone she thought she could trust. Her quest to uncover the truth leads her down a dangerous road where not everyone is who they seem.