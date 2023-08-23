Author L.M. Haluck’s New Book, "Whatever Doesn’t Kill Me," Follows a Young Widow Who Must Unravel a Dark Secret After She Unknowingly Becomes the Subject of an Experiment
Recent release “Whatever Doesn’t Kill Me,” from Page Publishing author L.M. Haluck, will grip readers from the very first page as they follow Petty Officer Logan Easton, who narrowly survives a fatal car crash and is given experimental drugs by someone she thought she could trust. Her quest to uncover the truth leads her down a dangerous road where not everyone is who they seem.
New York, NY, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L.M. Haluck, a fourth-generation navy veteran, has completed her new book, “Whatever Doesn’t Kill Me”: a gripping story about a woman on a quest for the truth. Haluck is the oldest of four daughters to Tim and Terri Haluck. She lives with her dog and cat in central Pennsylvania, where she enjoys little wilderness adventures with her friends and family, playing the guitar, and the occasional comic book convention.
“Have you ever wondered if the people you are working for have a dark secret?” Haluck writes. “Unknowingly becoming the center of a military experiment gone wrong, that’s exactly what Petty Officer Logan Easton is trying to uncover.”
Published by Page Publishing, Haluck’s stunning tale follows Logan from the time she wakes up in a hospital and learns her husband did not survive the crash, down a dark and twisting path full of lies and deceit.
Haluck continues, “She must clear her name and save those who are dear to her—all the while fighting to stay alive. The deeper she gets into this endeavor, the more she realizes not everyone is who they seem. Trust no one.”
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “Whatever Doesn’t Kill Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
