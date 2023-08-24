Author Danny Delvalle’s New Book, "Wings Above the Roof in 3D," Follows Three Teens Who Love Flying Birds and Ask for Divine Help When Their Pigeons Go Missing

Recent release “Wings Above the Roof in 3D,” from Page Publishing author Danny Delvalle, is a captivating story of three teenagers who plan to store their pigeons in the basement during the winter season to breed them for their favorite hobby, flying birds. When the pigeons go missing, they pray to Zeus for their safe return, and the mighty god sends his daughter Athena to fulfill their prayer.