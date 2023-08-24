Author Danny Delvalle’s New Book, "Wings Above the Roof in 3D," Follows Three Teens Who Love Flying Birds and Ask for Divine Help When Their Pigeons Go Missing
Recent release “Wings Above the Roof in 3D,” from Page Publishing author Danny Delvalle, is a captivating story of three teenagers who plan to store their pigeons in the basement during the winter season to breed them for their favorite hobby, flying birds. When the pigeons go missing, they pray to Zeus for their safe return, and the mighty god sends his daughter Athena to fulfill their prayer.
New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Danny Delvalle, a first-time author who wants no notoriety because of his shyness, has completed his new book, “Wings Above the Roof in 3D”: a fascinating story of three teenagers whose beloved pigeons go missing before winter, and the goddess assigned to answer their prayers to bring the birds back home.
Born in New York City and raised in Spanish Harlem in the early ’50s, author Danny Delvalle found himself being taken care of by an old spiritual Cuban lady whom he called Nana. Nana showered him with love and affection and toys, but with very few kids to play with, Delvalle developed his own little world of imagination, which he still has to this day.
“‘Wings Above the Roof in 3D’ is a short story of a fading hobby called flying birds. This took place in New York City with three young teenagers who love flying birds. After experiencing a brutal winter the year before, they decided to take the birds down to the basement for the winter; they would be breeding birds for the first time. Right before going down, the pigeons went on a long excursion. It was getting dark, and one of the boys started praying to Zeus, the god of the sky, to bring back their birds. Zeus heard his prayer and sent his granddaughter Athena to investigate. She had been bored misbehaving lately, so he skipped over Haytheus, who was next in line for a mission. Zeus thought it was too meager of a task for Haytheus. But nevertheless, Haytheus was jealous and followed Athena down below, and the game of chess ensued,” writes Delvalle.
Published by Page Publishing, Danny Delvalle’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s time spent on the roofs of his neighborhood with his pigeons, and the stories he has told that have captured the imaginations of various friends throughout the years. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Delvalle weaves a stunning journey that is sure to keep readers spellbound and help them discover the joy of flying birds.
