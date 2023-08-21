Ace Screws, LLC Wins Avetta® 2023 Supplier Award
NJ startup, Ace Screws LLC, receives Diversity Champion Award.
Wall, NJ, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ace Screws™ has been chosen as one of the winners of Avetta's 2023 Supplier Awards.
Avetta is a supply chain risk management SaaS platform helping clients manage supply chain risk and offers the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage contractor safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, as well as business and financial risk. They perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management globally across industries that include construction, manufacturing, mining and telecom.
Ace Screws has the honor of receiving a Diversity Champion Award. Founded by entrepreneur Chris McDonald, whose career spans over three decades in commercial roofing, Ace Screws has emerged as a strong player in the landscape of roofing material supply.
Headquartered in the heart of New Jersey, this dynamic company specializes in providing high quality roofing screws and insulation plates, catering to the distinctive needs of the commercial and industrial sectors of the roofing industry. With a strong emphasis on quality, affordability, and impeccable customer service, Ace Screws stands as a testament to Mr. McDonald's commitment to the roofing industry.
Central to Ace Screws' philosophy is the unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. The Ace sales department places paramount importance on empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed purchasing decisions.
The seasoned expertise of the company's leadership have helped Ace to emerge as not only a supplier of FM and Florida Building Code approved fasteners but a partner dedicated to elevating industry standards. The start-up company's journey is one marked by innovation, reliability and a profound commitment to empowering clients with the tools they need.
For more information:
Website: www.acescrews.com
Phone: 888-925-5138
Fax: 732-612-1053
Email: sales@roofscrew.com
5130 West Hurley Pond Road
Wall, NJ 07727-1601
