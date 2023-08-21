Senior Downsizing Experts to Present "Aging in the Right Place" Seminar at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
New Seminar Sheds Light on Housing Options for Older Adults
Fort Worth, TX, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a time where seniors are faced with an unprecedented number of housing options, the upcoming seminar "Aging in the Right Place: Senior Living Options" is poised to serve as a compass to help guide older adults and their families through the maze of possibilities. Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the nuances that characterize the senior living landscape.
The seminar comes as a response to the growing need for accurate information when it comes to senior living. "Seniors and their loved ones often find themselves confused by the many options available," said John Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts. "Our aim is to dispel the myths, offer clarity, and provide a solid foundation for making well-informed decisions about senior living."
The event is set to feature a distinguished panel of experts from the Senior Living industry. Panelists will address common questions and concerns surrounding various housing alternatives such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care.
"At the heart of this seminar is the desire to empower seniors with knowledge," stated Ingrid Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts. "By debunking the myths and misconceptions and offering practical insights, we hope to equip individuals with the tools they need to choose the housing option that aligns best with their preferences and needs."
The seminar will take place on Thursday, September 7 in the Deborah Beggs Moncrief Garden Center at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. The program will begin at 1pm. Admission is free for seniors and their guests but registration is required. Visit www.SmartSeniorSeries.com to reserve your spot today.
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
