Argus Announces Opening of North Andover, MA Self Storage Facility
North Andover, MA, August 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Mendola, Senior Vice-President and Joseph Robinson of NAI Norwood Group are pleased to announce the opening of North Andover Self Storage, located at 25 Beechwood Drive and Osgood Rd. (RT.125) in North Andover, Massachusetts. Mendola and Robinson are the New England Broker Affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They have brokered the land and arranged for a private equity and development team to develop this 3-story, 90,000 square feet project with 590 state-of-the-art climate-controlled units. The project will be managed by Argus Professional Storage Management.
This facility is located directly across the street from the 3.8 million square feet Amazon warehouse and distribution center. This building is one of the largest commercial buildings in the Commonwealth. It is estimated that the Amazon building could employ 1,000 employees. North Andover Self -Storage opened to serve the Andover, North Andover and Haverhill market area. For more information, visit www.northandoverselfstorage.com.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
This facility is located directly across the street from the 3.8 million square feet Amazon warehouse and distribution center. This building is one of the largest commercial buildings in the Commonwealth. It is estimated that the Amazon building could employ 1,000 employees. North Andover Self -Storage opened to serve the Andover, North Andover and Haverhill market area. For more information, visit www.northandoverselfstorage.com.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories