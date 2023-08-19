FleischmanGarciaMaslowski Architecture: Redevelopment for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Campus

FleischmanGarciaMaslowski (FG+M), the design team, has been deeply involved in shaping various aspects of the expansive 33-acre campus for The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee over several years. As the project looks toward the future, a comprehensive redevelopment of the entire campus is taking shape. The Wolfgroup design firm is creating an iconic and sculptural canopy that will serve as a striking focal point at the entrance of the upcoming revitalized Jewish Federation Campus.