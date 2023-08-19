Introducing "Intro To Golf Day": a Perfect Opportunity to Discover Golf at Oaks North Golf Course

JC Golf is excited to host Intro To Golf Day to give back to our community and make golf accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of any prior experience. The introductory event will be free of charge aimed at new, interested, first-time golfers. Come try golf on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10 am - 3 pm at Oaks North Golf Course in San Diego.