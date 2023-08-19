Introducing "Intro To Golf Day": a Perfect Opportunity to Discover Golf at Oaks North Golf Course
JC Golf is excited to host Intro To Golf Day to give back to our community and make golf accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of any prior experience. The introductory event will be free of charge aimed at new, interested, first-time golfers. Come try golf on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10 am - 3 pm at Oaks North Golf Course in San Diego.
San Diego, CA, August 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JC Golf is excited to announce an engaging event that is free of charge and perfect for introducing golf to friends and those interested in learning the game. "Intro to Golf Day" will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Oaks North Golf Course, located at 12602 Oaks North Dr, San Diego, CA 92128.
As golf has grown in popularity especially in Southern California, JC Golf is giving back to the community by offering a free event to all of those interested in learning the game. If you are curious about golf and do not know where to start, JC Golf’s PGA professionals and staff will be onsite to demonstrate some of the most important golf fundamentals to get you started.
Attendees will have the chance to:
· Participate in interactive beginner clinics covering essential skills like chipping, putting, and golf swing technique guidance.
· Engage in a complimentary 3-hole loop to apply newly acquired skills on the course.
· Participate in a Putting Contest with fellow first-time golfers for a chance to win a prize.
· Enter the Raffle Prizes Giveaway for a chance to win exciting golf-related items.
· Enjoy a live grill and drinks at affordable prices including $1 hot dogs and $3 hamburgers and chicken sandwiches.
· Experience the driving range at no charge for golf swing instruction and practice.
· Borrow complimentary rental sets of clubs.
"We are very excited to host 'Intro to Golf Day' at Oaks North," said John McNair, Chief Operating Officer for JC Resorts. "At no cost to attendees, this event is designed to make golf accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of any prior experience. We invite youth, adults, and seniors to come spend the day on JC Golf and hopefully pick up new golf skills and get a feel for being out on the course.”
In support of the important PGA Hope program, Intro To Golf Day will also feature a special tribute to PGA Hope honorees for completing their golf clinic at Oaks North.
Attendance to Intro to Golf Day is absolutely free for new and first-time golfers. Registration is open and required to attend the event.
Contact
JC ResortsContact
Jill Berarducci
(760) 304-5287
www.jcgolf.com
Eric Jeska at ejeska@jcresorts.com
